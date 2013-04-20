Dad Wants Bomb Suspect To 'Surrender Peacefully' But Vows That 'All Hell Will Break Loose' If He Is Killed

The father of Boston bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev tells ABC News that he will appeal to his son to “surrender peacefully.”



But the father also promised that “all hell will break loose” if Tsarnaev is killed by police.

The father also said he talked to his sons earlier this week and that they talked about the bombing:

“We talked about the bombing. I was worried about them,” Anzor Tsarnaev said.

He said his sons reassured him, saying, “Everything is good, Daddy. Everything is very good.”

It’s not clear whether this conversation took place before the bombings or after.

The father also said his sons are innocent:

The elder Tsarnaev insisted that his sons were innocent, but said he would appeal to his son to “surrender peacefully”

“Give up. Give up. You have a bright future ahead of you. Come home to Russia,” the dad said.

Earlier, the father spoke to the Associated Press by telephone from Russia. In that conversation, he described his younger son as “a true angel.”

