HAPPY FATHER'S DAY: Here Are 15 Real Life Father And Son Appearances On Screen

The sci-fi thriller, “After Earth,” starring father and son duo Will and Jaden Smith, may not have been the pairs finest box office moment.



But we can’t imagine that the Fresh Prince is disappointed in his little prince.

The Smiths have appeared on screen together numerous times. Jaden acted alongside his famous dad in the “Men in Black” series and played his son in “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

The Smiths aren’t the first father and son couple to act on screen and they certainly won’t be the last.

In celebration of Father’s Day weekend, let’s take a look at 15 more fathers who took their sons to the set.

And to all fathers out there, Happy Father’s Day!

Check out the father-son duos on-screen >

