HAPPY FATHER'S DAY: Here Are 15 Real Life Father And Son Appearances On Screen

The sci-fi thriller, “After Earth,” starring father and son duo Will and Jaden Smith, may not have been the pairs finest box office moment.
But we can’t imagine that the Fresh Prince is disappointed in his little prince.
The Smiths have appeared on screen together numerous times. Jaden acted alongside his famous dad in the “Men in Black” series and played his son in “The Pursuit of Happyness.”
The Smiths aren’t the first father and son couple to act on screen and they certainly won’t be the last.
In celebration of Father’s Day weekend, let’s take a look at 15 more fathers who took their sons to the set.
And to all fathers out there, Happy Father’s Day!
Comedic father-and-son duo, Ben and Jerry Stiller star in plenty of films together including 'The Heartbreak Kid', 'Zoolander', 'Heavyweights' and 'Hot Pursuit'.
Three generations of the Douglas clan—Kirk, Michael and Cameron—starred together in 'It Runs in the Family.'
Henry Winkler's son Max plays the young Bluth Family lawyer in flashbacks in the comeback fourth season of 'Arrested Development.'
Scott Eastwood had small cameos in Clint's films: 'Gran Torino,' 'Invictus,' and 'Trouble With the Curve.'
Brendan Gleeson and son Domhnall both starred in the 'Harry Potter' series. Brendan played 'Alastair Mad-Eye Moody' in three films while his son played Ron's cool older brother 'Bill Weasley.'
Donald and Kiefer Sutherland both starred side by side in 'Max Dugan Returns' and thriller 'A Time to Kill.'
Josh Brolin makes a cameo with father James in 'My Brother's War.' The duo first starred together in TNT TV movie 'Finish Line' in 1989.
James and Scott Caan played father and son in 'Mercy' about about a young novelist trying to find love with reformed bad boy, Johnny Ryan (Scott).
Charlie and Martin Sheen both starred in 'Cadence' and 'Wall Street.'
*Emilio Estevez (Sheen's other son) originally appeared as an extra in 'Apocalypse Now'; however, the scene was later removed from the final cut.
Tom and Colin Hanks played father and son on screen in 'The Great Buck Howard' where the young Hanks attempts to become an assistant to a magician.
Jason Ritter starred as son of real-life father John in TV film 'The Dreamer of Oz: The L. Frank Baum Story.' John Ritter passed away September 11, 2003.
Without a kid to cast, Ralph Fiennes and nephew Hero Fiennes-Tiffin play Voldemort and Tom Riddle, respectively, in 'Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince.'
