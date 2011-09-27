Like Father, Like Son: The Most Famous Football Coaching Families

Leah Goldman
Some of the biggest names in football coaching today are those who have followed in their father’s footsteps.

What football loving kid wouldn’t want to coach after being surrounded by it his whole life?

Rex, Rob, and Buddy Ryan aren’t the only family of football coaches out there.

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is former NFL coach Bum Phillips' son

Former NFL, and current UFL coach Marty Schottenheimer's son Brian is the defensive coordinator for the Jets

Former NFL head coach Don Shula's son is current QB coach for the Panthers, Mike Shula

Former head coach Jim Mora's son (also Jim) was a head coach at the Seahawks, and is now an ESPN analyst

The late Dick Nolan was an NFL head coach. His son Mike Nolan is currently the defensive coordinator at the Dolphins

Here's the Ryan Family. There's Rob at the Cowboys, Buddy, the dad, he's a former head coach, and there's Rex, the head coach at the Jets

And the Bowdens, there's Tommy, he was head coach at Clemson, Bobby (dad) he was head coach at FSU, and Terry currently the head coach at North Alabama

Steve Spurrier, head coach at South Carolina, just hired his son Scott Spurrier

And Mike Shanahan, head coach at the Redskins hired his son Kyle

Frank Beamer, head coach at Virginia Tech also hired his son Shane

Monte Kiffin is currently the defensive coordinator at USC, his son, Lane is the head coach

Even when Joe Paterno finally decides to retire, another Paterno will be around. Jay Paterno works for dad at PSU

Dennis Erickson is the head coach at Arizona State, his son Bryce coaches along side him

