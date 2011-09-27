Like Father, Like Son: The Most Famous Football Coaching Families

Some of the biggest names in football coaching today are those who have followed in their father’s footsteps.
What football loving kid wouldn’t want to coach after being surrounded by it his whole life?
Rex, Rob, and Buddy Ryan aren’t the only family of football coaches out there.
Former NFL, and current UFL coach Marty Schottenheimer's son Brian is the defensive coordinator for the Jets
Former head coach Jim Mora's son (also Jim) was a head coach at the Seahawks, and is now an ESPN analyst
The late Dick Nolan was an NFL head coach. His son Mike Nolan is currently the defensive coordinator at the Dolphins
Here's the Ryan Family. There's Rob at the Cowboys, Buddy, the dad, he's a former head coach, and there's Rex, the head coach at the Jets
And the Bowdens, there's Tommy, he was head coach at Clemson, Bobby (dad) he was head coach at FSU, and Terry currently the head coach at North Alabama
Even when Joe Paterno finally decides to retire, another Paterno will be around. Jay Paterno works for dad at PSU
