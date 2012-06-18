HAPPY FATHER'S DAY: Here Are 10 Real Life Father And Son Appearances In Films

Photo: Sony / Columbia

Father and son duo Will and Jaden Smith have appeared on screen together numerous times.Jaden acted alongside his famous dad in the “Men in Black” series and played his son in “The Pursuit of Happyness.”



Now, the two are set to star in director M. Night Shyamalan‘s next sci-fi thriller, “After Earth,” where they will explore an alien planet (how fitting).

The pair aren’t the first father and son couple to act on screen and they certainly won’t be the last.

In celebration of Father’s Day weekend, let’s take a look at 10 more father-son appearances on the big screen.

And to all fathers out there, Happy Father’s Day!

