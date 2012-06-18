HAPPY FATHER'S DAY: Here Are 10 Real Life Father And Son Appearances In Films

Photo: Sony / Columbia
Father and son duo Will and Jaden Smith have appeared on screen together numerous times.Jaden acted alongside his famous dad in the “Men in Black” series and played his son in “The Pursuit of Happyness.”
Now, the two are set to star in director M. Night Shyamalan‘s next sci-fi thriller, “After Earth,” where they will explore an alien planet (how fitting).
The pair aren’t the first father and son couple to act on screen and they certainly won’t be the last.
In celebration of Father’s Day weekend, let’s take a look at 10 more father-son appearances on the big screen.
And to all fathers out there, Happy Father’s Day!
James and Scott Caan played father and son in Mercy (2009) about about a young novelist trying to find love with reformed bad boy, Johnny Ryan (Scott).
*Emilio Estevez (Sheen's other son) originally appeared as an extra in 'Apocalypse Now'; however, the scene was later removed from the final cut.
