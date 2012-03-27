Father Of Toulouse Gunman Hopes To 'Sue France’ Over Son’s Death

Mohammed Merah

Photo: France 2 via Ivan Valerio

THE FATHER OF the gunman who killed three children and four adults in several killings around Toulouse has said he plans to sue France for his son’s death.Mohamed Merah, 23, was shot dead by police officers who entered his apartment after a tense 32-hour siege last week. Prosecutors said he came out of the bathroom shooting wildly, and was shot in the head as he attempted to jump from a window.



He was believed to be responsible for killing three schoolchildren, a rabbi and three French army soldiers.

His father Mohamed Benalel Merah told AFP that officers did not need to kill his son, and said he planned to take legal action, adding:

France is a big country that had the means to take my son alive. They could have knocked him out with gas and taken him in. They preferred to kill him […] I will sue France for killing my son.

French prosecutor Francois Molins said last week that “everything was done to try to arrest him [Merah] alive”.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that footage filmed by the younger Merah was sent to Al-Jazeera’s French bureau.

A memory stick containing a number of video clips was passed on to police by the TV station, according to the BBC. They included readings from the Koran.

It emerged last week that Merah filmed all three of his attacks.

