Father Of The Internet Says "Shoot The Patent Lawyer"

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Vint Cerf, one of the inventors of the Internet and now a Google evangelist, still thinks open standards will win in the end.He just finished speaking on stage at Atmosphere, the company’s cloud computing event at its headquarters in Mountain View.



The host presented a hypothetical scenario in which a young genius discovers the replacement for the Internet. Does she publish the spec immediately or call a patent lawyer?

“Shoot the patent lawyer,” he replied.

“Bob [Kahn] and I knew we would not succeed if we tried to protect the Internet’s design.” The only way they could be sure it would get widespread adoption was by publishing the technical standards it was based on. “I still think that’s good advice.”

His point echoes Google’s stand on the patent wars happening in the mobile space, but Google plays the patent game as well for key inventions like its search algorithms.

Cerf also talked about the importance of Internet governance, moving to IPv6 as the original IPv4 addresses are used up, and explained that idea of Internet-connected devices like refrigerators and lightbulbs used to be a joke, but is now becoming real.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.