HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Iconic Father Of The Bride House For $1.35 Million

The iconic house where Steve Martin played the nervous father getting ready to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding is now on the market for $1.35 million, according to Realtor.com.This is the home where Steve Martin played basketball with is son in the movie and the backyard where the wedding was held.

The interior shots were filmed elsewhere.

The traditional colonial home was built in 1925 and is located in Alhambra, a suburb eight miles outside of Los Angeles. Alhambra is a popular place for filming due to its close proximity to Hollywood.

At 4,397 square feet, the house has five bedrooms, and four bathrooms, and features a very classic colonial style, just like in the movie. The backyard was designed specifically for the movie, where the wedding was held.

