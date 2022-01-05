Police arrested the father of a 7-year-old reported missing two years after she was last seen. The girl’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Harmony Montgomery, 7, has been missing since October 2019. Manchester Police Department

Police on Tuesday arrested the father of a 7-year-old New Hampshire girl, who has been missing since 2019, in connection with an assault charge against his daughter that stems from an incident two years ago.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of Adam Montgomery on one charge of felony second-degree assault related to a 2019 incident with his daughter, Harmony Montgomery. Adam Montgomery also faces three misdemeanor charges related to endangering the welfare of a child and interfering with custody, according to the announcement.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen at a residence in Manchester, New Hampshire, in October 2019, Manchester Police Department Chief Allen Aldenberg said at a December 31 press conference. She was first reported missing last week by the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families, a police spokesperson previously told Insider.

Police are still looking for Harmony after her father’s arrest, according to a news release. Police are offering a $33,000 reward for any information that leads to Harmony’s location.

Manchester police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office did not immediately return Insider’s requests for comment on Wednesday.

Harmony Montgomery’s great-uncle, Kevin Montgomery, told The Daily Beast earlier this week that he’d made a report to DCYF in 2019 when he noticed Harmony had a black eye. He told the outlet that he last saw Harmony in December 2019, at a home he formerly shared with Harmony and her parents, after a contentious situation where she “looked like a scared puppy.”

Kevin Montgomery also told News Nation that he was worried about Harmony’s well-being for years, and that in his view, police did not take the situation seriously.

Adam Montgomery is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.