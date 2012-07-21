Fracking Pioneer: The Government Should Tighten Controls

Photo: Texas A&M

Forbes’ energy writer Chris Helman got an exclusive interview with George Phydias Mitchell, generally regarded as the inventor of modern hydraulic fracturing of shale rock.He told Helman that he definitely thinks the government needs to be involved in regulating the process he pioneered.



“The administration is trying to tighten up controls,” Mitchell said. “I think It’s a good idea. They should have very strict controls. The Department of Energy should do it.”

It’s not so much the chemicals involved that bother Mitchell as the precedent a bad accident would set for the rest of the industry, he told Helman.”

“If they don’t do it right there could be trouble,” he says.

Read Helman’s full interview on Forbes.com

SEE ALSO: NATURAL GAS: An Investor’s Guide To The Most Promising Commodity In The World >





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.