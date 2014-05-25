Father Of California Massacre Victim: 'When Will This Insanity Stop?'

Spencer Weiner/Getty Images Students take part in a procession in silence following a mass shooting in Santa Barbara, California on May 24, 2014.

A man whose son was among the victims of Elliot Rodger’s drive-by shooting spree killed quaked with grief and rage as he described his “lost and broken” family and the proliferation of guns he believes led to his son’s death.

“Why did Chris die? Chris died because of craven irresponsible politicians and the NRA (National Rifle Association). They talk about gun rights. What about Chris’s right to live? When will this insanity stop?” Richard Martinez told reporters, a day after the shootings near the University of California.

Christopher Ross Michael-Martinez was the last of six people killed by suspect Rodger. Martinez said he talked to his son just 45 minutes before he died inside a local supermarket

In Santa Barbara, several hundred people attended a vigil for the victims of the massacre which left seven people dead – including the gunman.

Rodger, 22, who posted a YouTube video calmly describing how he planned to gun down young women, went on the rampage shortly afterward in the beach community of Isla Vista, near the University of California .

He stabbed three people to death in his apartment complex on Friday night, before fatally shooting three others elsewhere in the area, according to authorities.

The gunman then apparently shot and killed himself, officials added.

Source: APTN

