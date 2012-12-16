Father Of Adam Lanza Issues Statement On Sandy Hook Massacre

Photo: LinkedIn

Peter Lanza, the father of 20-year old Adam Lanza who murdered 27 people in Newtown, Connecticut, yesterday, has issued a statement:”Our hearts go out to the families and friends who lost loved ones and to all those who were injured. Our family is grieving along with all those who have been affected by this enormous tragedy. No words can truly express how heartbroken we are. We are in a state of disbelief and trying to find whatever answers we can. We too are asking why. We have cooperated fully with law enforcement and will continue to do so. Like so many of you, we are saddened, but struggling to make sense of what has transpired.”



Lanza learned of his son Adam’s involvement from a reporter at the Stamford Advocate on Friday afternoon.

Lanza works as a tax specialist at GE.

