A musician says Chipotle tried to pay him $250,000 to cover the Backstreet Boys -- and his response is going viral

Kate Taylor
When Chipotle tried to sell burritos with a folksy version of a ’90s hit, one musician wasn’t interested.

Father John Misty (real name: Josh Tillman) revealed that Chipotle offered him $250,000 to cover the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” Consequence of Sound reports.

“I was like, ‘Cool, so then I can just buy like two Cadillacs and just crash them together,'” Tillman said while preforming at the Newport Folk Festival on Saturday. “I don’t want your f—ing burrito money.”

Tillman took to Twitter to clarify the comment was focused on concern regarding the commercialization of folk music.

Meanwhile, Tillman’s speech — specifically his rejection of “burrito money” — blew up on Twitter.

Chipotle eventually made the ad — a heartstring-tugging story heavy on animation and light on Chipotle branding — with an ‘I Want It That Way’ cover by My Morning Jacket’s Jim James and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard.

