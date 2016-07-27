A musician says Chipotle tried to pay him $250,000 to cover the Backstreet Boys -- and his response is going viral

When Chipotle tried to sell burritos with a folksy version of a ’90s hit, one musician wasn’t interested.

Father John Misty (real name: Josh Tillman) revealed that Chipotle offered him $250,000 to cover the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” Consequence of Sound reports.

“I was like, ‘Cool, so then I can just buy like two Cadillacs and just crash them together,'” Tillman said while preforming at the Newport Folk Festival on Saturday. “I don’t want your f—ing burrito money.”

Tillman took to Twitter to clarify the comment was focused on concern regarding the commercialization of folk music.

Point of the Chipote story was a discussion on whether folk music is good for anything anymore other than just the selling of things

— FARMER JAH MISERY (@fatherjohnmisty) July 26, 2016

Meanwhile, Tillman’s speech — specifically his rejection of “burrito money” — blew up on Twitter.

“burrito money” makes it sound like mankind has switched to a reasonable barter economy and everything is going to be fine

— S/FJ (@sfj) July 26, 2016

I wish I could go back in time to make “I don’t want your fucking burrito money” my senior quote https://t.co/92cGq3M4ca

— courtney (@courtthecat) July 26, 2016

Chipotle eventually made the ad — a heartstring-tugging story heavy on animation and light on Chipotle branding — with an ‘I Want It That Way’ cover by My Morning Jacket’s Jim James and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard.

