A Man Hired Multiple Assassins To Kill His Son's 'World Of Warcraft' Avatar

Economics professor Mark Perry points us to a fascinating story.A Chinese man reportedly hired virtual assassins to kill his son’s World of Warcraft avatar after becoming frustrated with the amount of time his son spent playing the game.



According to reports, a man in China became so exasperated by the amount of time that his unemployed son was spending playing World of Warcraft that he decided to do something about it. It seems that the lad had quit a software development job after just three months, and was doing nothing to find another one.

Showing, perhaps, a rather limited understanding of how these things work, Mr Feng hoped that killing the 23-year-old’s character off repeatedly would put him off playing altogether – and hired virtual assassins to do just that.

According to the Sanqing Daily, he managed to find killers who were at a much higher level than his son – despite all his hours of game play.

“Markets in everything,” writes Professor Perry.

