Father Finds Murdered Son's Body On Google Maps

Google says it will remove a satellite image in Google Maps that Jose Barrera, of Richmond, California, says shows a group of police officers standing near the body of his son as they investigate his death, CNN reports:

“Our hearts go out to the family of this young boy …,” Brian McClendon, vice president of Google Maps, said Monday in a written statement. “Google has never accelerated the replacement of updated satellite imagery from our maps before, but given the circumstances we wanted to make an exception in this case.”

McClendon said replacing the image will take about eight days and that Google has spoken to the Barrera family “to let them know we’re working hard on the update.”