Father's Emotional Video Plea To Facebook Goes Viral

A father who lost his son two years ago is asking Mark Zuckerberg and the Facebook team for the “Look Back” video his loved one couldn’t share.

John Berlin, of St. Louis, Mo., posted a short video to YouTube on Wednesday explaining the loss of his 22-year-old son Jesse and his hope that he can watch the short, personalised video that many were seeing on the social network yesterday.

“You ever do something crazy because you just don’t know what to do anymore?” Berlin asks in the 84-second video. “Well that’s what I’m doing right now.”

“I’m calling out to Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook. You’ve been putting out these new movies — these one minute movies that everyone has been sharing, and I think they’re great,” Berlin says, momentarily pausing to hold back tears. “My son passed away January 28th, 2012, and we can’t access his Facebook account … all we want to do is see his movie, that’s it.”

In less than 24 hours, the video had nearly 100,000 views.

When reached for comment, a Facebook spokesperson said they were aware of the video and working on helping the man.

“The video will be ready either tonight or tomorrow morning,” Facebook spokesperson Jonathan Thaw told WPIX-TV.

