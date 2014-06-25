A Father-Daughter Duo Hunted Down Suspected Home Burglars In Insane Car Chase

A father-daughter duo didn’t just call the cops when they witnessed their home being burgled. They chased down the alleged burglars, leading to some harrowing moments, a case of whiplash, and one wild video.

Kevin Smith, a Houston-area plastic surgeon, and his daughter, Alana, chased down the thieves after seeing their red Ford F-series truck pull out of the family’s driveway, reports local station KHOU11. The pair reportedly decided to give chase out of fear that Smith’s other daughter, Kara, who was at home at the time, may have been abducted, according to CNN.

“I locked eyes on them, and their eyes were terrified. I know that they had done something terrible, ” Alana told CNN. ” I didn’t know what happened to my sister, and I didn’t know if she was OK. My instinct was this was my only chance to get these guys.”

With Alana behind the wheel of their Audi A8 sedan, dad, Kevin filmed the whole chase on his cell phone. The duo tailed the suspects as they fled the family’s upscale south Houston neighbourhood, with the truck’s driver at one point stopping in the middle of the road and reversing into their car. After being corned in a cul-de-sac, the alleged burglar rammed the family’s car, causing both vehicles to crash into a ditch.

Police arrived on the scene a few minutes after the conclusion of the video, and captured two of the three suspected burglars, who are now facing criminal charges.

CNN reports that Kevin suffered no injuries, while Alana was released from the hospital after being checked for whiplash. The family’s Audi wasn’t so lucky, suffering damage to its front and rear bumper. They were also able to retrieve a television, laptops and other possessions that were taken from their house. As for Kara, she wasn’t able to answer her sister’s frantic calls because she was working out at the gym.

