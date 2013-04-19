Father Of Boston Bombing Suspect Says Son Is Accomplished Medical Student And 'A True Angel'

Henry Blodget
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

A startling tweet from the Associated Press just now:

The father is apparently referring to the younger brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who is 19. 

The AP called the brothers’ father in Russia. Here are more details from AP’s story:

Anzor Tsarnaev spoke with The Associated Press by telephone from the Russian city of Makhachkala on Friday after police said one of his sons, 26-year-old Tamerlan, had been killed in a shootout and the other, Dzhokhar, was being intensely pursued.

“My son is a true angel,” the elder Tsarnaev said. “Dzhokhar is a second-year medical student in the U.S. He is such an intelligent boy. We expected him to come on holidays here.”

The Today Show has also interviewed high-school classmates of Dzhokhar, who say he was well-liked and funny–not the disgruntled loner type that is commonly associated with massacres like this.

At this writing, the bombing suspect is currently believed to be holed up in a house in Watertown with police outside. His older brother, Tamerlan, 26, is dead.

Here’s the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.