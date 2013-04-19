A startling tweet from the Associated Press just now:



BREAKING: Father of Boston bombing suspect says son is accomplished medical student and ‘a true angel’. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 19, 2013

The father is apparently referring to the younger brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who is 19.

The AP called the brothers’ father in Russia. Here are more details from AP’s story:

Anzor Tsarnaev spoke with The Associated Press by telephone from the Russian city of Makhachkala on Friday after police said one of his sons, 26-year-old Tamerlan, had been killed in a shootout and the other, Dzhokhar, was being intensely pursued.

“My son is a true angel,” the elder Tsarnaev said. “Dzhokhar is a second-year medical student in the U.S. He is such an intelligent boy. We expected him to come on holidays here.”

The Today Show has also interviewed high-school classmates of Dzhokhar, who say he was well-liked and funny–not the disgruntled loner type that is commonly associated with massacres like this.

At this writing, the bombing suspect is currently believed to be holed up in a house in Watertown with police outside. His older brother, Tamerlan, 26, is dead.

Here’s the latest >

