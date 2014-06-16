13 Famous Father And Son Duos Who Have Appeared Together In Movies

ParamountBen Stiller and father Jerry Stiller in ‘Zoolander.’
Happy Father’s Day!
There are a lot of fathers and sons in Hollywood, but not all of them have starred together in the same movie.
Then there’s Ben and Jerry Stiller who have appeared together in a total of four films.
In celebration of Father’s Day, here are 13 fathers who starred in movies with their sons.
Comedic father-and-son duo, Ben and Jerry Stiller have appeared together in 'The Heartbreak Kid,' 'Zoolander,' 'Heavyweights,' and 'Hot Pursuit.'
Three generations of the Douglas clan -- Kirk, Michael and Cameron -- starred together in 'It Runs in the Family.'
Scott Eastwood had small cameos in Clint Eastwood's films 'Gran Torino,' 'Invictus,' and 'Trouble With the Curve.'
Scott and Clint Eastwood at the premiere of son's 'Flags Of Our Fathers.'
Co-star Michelle Monaghan with Indio and Roberty Downey, Jr. at the 2005 premiere of 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.'
Brendan Gleeson and son Domhnall both starred in the 'Harry Potter' series. Brendan played 'Alastair Mad-Eye Moody' while his son played Ron's cool older brother Bill Weasley.
Josh Brolin makes a cameo with father James in 'My Brother's War.' The duo first starred together in TNT TV movie 'Finish Line' in 1989.
Josh Brolin and father James Brolin during an interview for their TV movie, 'Finish Line.'
James and Scott Caan played father and son in 'Mercy' about about a young novelist trying to find love with reformed bad boy, Johnny Ryan (Scott).
*Emilio Estevez (Sheen's other son) originally appeared as an extra in 'Apocalypse Now'; however, the scene was later removed from the final cut.
Tom and Colin Hanks played father and son on screen in 'The Great Buck Howard' where the young Hanks attempts to become an assistant to a magician.
BONUS: Without a kid to cast, Ralph Fiennes and nephew Hero Fiennes-Tiffin play Voldemort and Tom Riddle, respectively, in 'Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince.'
