'Fate of the Furious' is on its way to toppling 'Furious 7' at the box office

“The Fate of the Furious” is coming fast out of the gate.
The eighth instalment in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, out Friday, already earned $US10.4 million in Thursday night previews in over 3,300 theatres, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The movie is on track to make over $US100 million domestically and $US400 million globally over the full weekend. With the movie playing in 63 markets globally and showing on the most IMAX screens ever for a movie, there’s a good chance that this latest “Furious” movie could surpass the record-breaking opening “Furious 7” had.
The 2015 hit broke the record for the biggest opening weekend in April with $US147.1 million domestically, and worldwide it took in $US397.7 million, leading to the movie eventually earning $US1.5 billion worldwide over its theatrical run, the largest haul for any movie in the franchise. It’s also the sixth highest-earning movie worldwide ever.
