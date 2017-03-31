The early reaction to 'Fate of the Furious' is here, and people are calling it 'perfection'

Jason Guerrasio
Fate of the Furious UniversalUniversal‘The Fate of the Furious.’

Hollywood’s attention has largely turned to Las Vegas, where this week at CinemaCon studios are show off their most impressive upcoming work.

On Wednesday, Universal had the floor and surprised everyone in attendance with a screening of “The Fate of the Furious.” The latest chapter in the hugely popular “Fast and the Furious” franchise has Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joining newcomers Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

There’s clearly a lot of excitement for this movie, which comes out in theatres on April 14. Based on the reactions of those who were in the room, the hype is real.

Excited reactions ranged from “perfection” to “crazy, fun, and yet very different ending.” See for yourself:

For the rest of us, we’ll just have to settle for watching the trailer daily until the movie hits theatres.

