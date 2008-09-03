Fate Of New York Economy Rests With Yankees, Mets

Hilary Lewis

Another reason to dream that the Yankees make the playoffs. If they don’t, New York City businesses will lose roughly $141 million this fall. The Mets can also help, but not as much: A trip to the World Series could bring in roughly $81 million.

But if you want a real baseball-related bounce, pray for another subway series, which the Post claims could bring in nearly $300 million, almost 50 per cent more than the 2000 matchup.

NY Post: City businesses stand to miss out on making $141 million this fall if the Yankees fail to make the playoffs for the first time in 13 years, according to a study commissioned by The Post.

The report conducted by NYU adjunct professor John Tepper Marlin shows that if the Yankees snag at least a wild-card berth, a first-round appearance could fill the coffers of bars, restaurants and other businesses across the city with $26 million.

Marlin, a former number-crunching chief economist for three former city comptrollers, said the Bronx Bombers would need to make the playoffs every year if the city hopes to reap any economic benefits, a feat many fans and businesses have taken as a given since 1995…

In 2000, the Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets generated $192 million for city businesses, a study by the comptroller’s office said at the time.

