Fate Of Natasha Richardson's Final Movie Unknown

Following Natasha Richardson’s surprise death on Wednesday, the fate of her final movie remains uncertain.



Natasha’s last film is Wild Child, in which she plays the headmistress at an English boarding school that takes in a rebellious teenager played by Emma Roberts. The movie has been playing abroad and was originally set for a May 8 release in the U.S., but now its distributor Universal has taken it off the calendar.

The move isn’t necessarily connected to Richardson’s death and might have even happened anyway, but it remains to be seen what Universal will do with the film.

Meanwhile, Richardson’s husband, Liam Neeson is taking a break from his career. At the time of his wife’s accident, Neeson was filming the movie Chloe in Toronto, in which he stars opposite Julianne Moore and Amanda Seyfried as a man whose wife suspects him of cheating. The project began shooting last month. We don’t know how much of Neeson’s part has been filmed and how a hiatus could affect production.

In terms of upcoming projects, Neeson had been under consideration for the Warner Bros thriller Unknown White Male, being produced by Joel Silver’s Dark Castle. Unfortunately, the storyline of the title role may hit too close to home. In the film, a doctor visiting Berlin suffers an injury that leads to a coma. When the doctor wakes up, he discovers he’s been replaced by another man and tries to uncover the truth.

Neeson is also attached to Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, which isn’t expected to go into production soon, and he has two completed films that have yet to find a U.S. distributor: the drama Five Minutes of Heaven and the indie horror film After.Life.

