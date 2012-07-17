3 Chicago Teens Accused Of Murder After Posting About It On Facebook

Delfino Mora

Three teenagers in Chicago were charged with first-degree murder after they allegedly beat a 62-year-old man to death and posted a video of the attack on Facebook.Delfino Mora, who was disabled due to a workplace injury, was beaten Tuesday in a North Side alley, the Associated Press reported Monday.



He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he eventually died the next afternoon from blunt head trauma. Mora was in the alley collecting aluminium cans as a way to earn money, according to the AP.

Malik Jones, 16; Nicholas Ayala, 17; and Anthony Malcolm, 18; where all charged with first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the case, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Jones gave his phone to Ayala and Malcolm, who took turns videotaping the beating, authorities told the Tribune.

The video was then posted on Jones’ Facebook page and passed around to various people before a person who works with Mora’s son found it. The co-worker then passed the video along to Mora’s son before police became involved.

“It feels to us like they’re making fun of my dad because he couldn’t defend himself,” Mora’s daughter Angelica told the Tribune. “They think posting a violent video makes them tough. It’s like they want to get famous.”

Ayala and Malcolm are scheduled to appear in court Monday, CBS Chicago reported.

Jones, whom officials believe belongs to a gang, was previously ordered held without bail, according to the Tribune.

