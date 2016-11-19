We went on a hunt for NYC's best brownie -- here's what we found

Business Insider / Emmie Martin Fat Witch Bakery has an impressive array of brownie flavours.

If you’re going to indulge in a baked good, you might as well make it worth your while.

At least, that was our thinking when we began our hunt for New York City’s best brownie.

After some research, we came across Fat Witch Bakery, which had received top ratings on both Yelp and Foursquare.

Keep scrolling to see our thoughts on this bakery’s famous brownies.

Welcome to Fat Witch Bakery. The small shop is located in New York City's Chelsea Market. Business Insider / Emmie Martin The bakery calls its brownies 'legendary.' It was rated one of the best places for brownies in NYC by Foursquare. Business Insider / Emmie Martin Their brownies boast all natural ingredients and no preservatives. Business Insider / Sarah Schmalbruch Fat Witch has an impressive array of brownies -- or witches as they call them. Business Insider / Emmie Martin The three most popular witches are the original, the double chocolate, and the caramel. Business Insider / Emmie Martin They also sell a Blonde Witch, which is your typical blondie: a cookie-like brownie that's made with chocolate chips. Business Insider / Emmie Martin There's also the Java Witch with cappuccino chocolate chips; the Breakfast Witch, which is a combination of oatmeal, brown sugar, walnuts, and coffee; and the Red Witch, which features dried cherries. Business Insider / Emmie Martin There's more! There's the Snow Witch, which is packed with white chocolate, the minty Emerald City Witch, and the nutty Walnut Witch. Business Insider / Emmie Martin Besides brownies, Fat Witch sells lots of other treats. Business Insider / Emmie Martin For customers looking for more of a bite than a full brownie, there are witch babies: smaller versions of regular witches. Business Insider / Emmie Martin There are also brownie edges, for those who prefer the crusty outsides to the gooey insides. Business Insider / Emmie Martin Customers can even make their own witches at home, thanks to the bakery's pre-packaged brownie mix... Business Insider / Emmie Martin ... and cookbooks. Business Insider / Emmie Martin There are t-shirts available for super fans... Business Insider / Emmie Martin ... and mugs for those who like to enjoy a warm beverage with their witch. Business Insider / Emmie Martin After browsing the bakery, we returned to the office with three witches: the Original Witch, the Caramel Witch, and the Blonde Witch. Business Insider / Emmie Martin First up for the taste test was the original. With a soft and moist center, and a crispy top layer, this witch checked all the boxes of a solid, traditional brownie. Business Insider / Emmie Martin Next was the Caramel Witch. With no threads of caramel in the brownie itself, and nary a taste of caramel at all, this witch was somewhat disappointing. Although the witch was rich, dense, and tasty, we were hoping for a more distinct caramel flavour. Business Insider / Emmie Martin We saved the Blonde Witch for last, and it was delicious. It had a bold cookie-like flavour (as a blondie should), but a definite brownie-like texture, and the chocolate chunks added the prefect amount of chocolate. This witch was a definite winner. Business Insider / Emmie Martin

