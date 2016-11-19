We went on a hunt for NYC's best brownie -- here's what we found

Sarah Schmalbruch, Emmie Martin
Business Insider / Emmie MartinFat Witch Bakery has an impressive array of brownie flavours.

If you’re going to indulge in a baked good, you might as well make it worth your while.

At least, that was our thinking when we began our hunt for New York City’s best brownie.

After some research, we came across Fat Witch Bakery, which had received top ratings on both Yelp and Foursquare.

Keep scrolling to see our thoughts on this bakery’s famous brownies.

Welcome to Fat Witch Bakery. The small shop is located in New York City's Chelsea Market.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

The bakery calls its brownies 'legendary.' It was rated one of the best places for brownies in NYC by Foursquare.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

Their brownies boast all natural ingredients and no preservatives.

Business Insider / Sarah Schmalbruch

Fat Witch has an impressive array of brownies -- or witches as they call them.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

The three most popular witches are the original, the double chocolate, and the caramel.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

They also sell a Blonde Witch, which is your typical blondie: a cookie-like brownie that's made with chocolate chips.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

There's also the Java Witch with cappuccino chocolate chips; the Breakfast Witch, which is a combination of oatmeal, brown sugar, walnuts, and coffee; and the Red Witch, which features dried cherries.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

There's more! There's the Snow Witch, which is packed with white chocolate, the minty Emerald City Witch, and the nutty Walnut Witch.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

Besides brownies, Fat Witch sells lots of other treats.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

For customers looking for more of a bite than a full brownie, there are witch babies: smaller versions of regular witches.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

There are also brownie edges, for those who prefer the crusty outsides to the gooey insides.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

Customers can even make their own witches at home, thanks to the bakery's pre-packaged brownie mix...

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

... and cookbooks.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

There are t-shirts available for super fans...

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

... and mugs for those who like to enjoy a warm beverage with their witch.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

After browsing the bakery, we returned to the office with three witches: the Original Witch, the Caramel Witch, and the Blonde Witch.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

First up for the taste test was the original. With a soft and moist center, and a crispy top layer, this witch checked all the boxes of a solid, traditional brownie.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

Next was the Caramel Witch. With no threads of caramel in the brownie itself, and nary a taste of caramel at all, this witch was somewhat disappointing. Although the witch was rich, dense, and tasty, we were hoping for a more distinct caramel flavour.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

We saved the Blonde Witch for last, and it was delicious. It had a bold cookie-like flavour (as a blondie should), but a definite brownie-like texture, and the chocolate chunks added the prefect amount of chocolate. This witch was a definite winner.

Business Insider / Emmie Martin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.