We went on a hunt for NYC's best brownie -- here's what we found

Business Insider / Emmie MartinFat Witch Bakery has an impressive array of brownie flavours.
If you’re going to indulge in a baked good, you might as well make it worth your while.
At least, that was our thinking when we began our hunt for New York City’s best brownie.
After some research, we came across Fat Witch Bakery, which had received top ratings on both Yelp and Foursquare.
Keep scrolling to see our thoughts on this bakery’s famous brownies.
The bakery calls its brownies 'legendary.' It was rated one of the best places for brownies in NYC by Foursquare.
They also sell a Blonde Witch, which is your typical blondie: a cookie-like brownie that's made with chocolate chips.
There's also the Java Witch with cappuccino chocolate chips; the Breakfast Witch, which is a combination of oatmeal, brown sugar, walnuts, and coffee; and the Red Witch, which features dried cherries.
There's more! There's the Snow Witch, which is packed with white chocolate, the minty Emerald City Witch, and the nutty Walnut Witch.
For customers looking for more of a bite than a full brownie, there are witch babies: smaller versions of regular witches.
Customers can even make their own witches at home, thanks to the bakery's pre-packaged brownie mix...
After browsing the bakery, we returned to the office with three witches: the Original Witch, the Caramel Witch, and the Blonde Witch.
First up for the taste test was the original. With a soft and moist center, and a crispy top layer, this witch checked all the boxes of a solid, traditional brownie.
Next was the Caramel Witch. With no threads of caramel in the brownie itself, and nary a taste of caramel at all, this witch was somewhat disappointing. Although the witch was rich, dense, and tasty, we were hoping for a more distinct caramel flavour.
