FROM FAT TO FIT: Before And After Photos Of Athletes Who've Lost A Ton Of Weight

We’ve all seen horror stories about athletes letting themselves go once they retire.

But there are plenty of examples of the opposite — big-bone athletes who manage to get into tremendous shape.

Over the next few slides we’ll look at retired athletes who slimmed down once their playing days ended and active athletes who prolonged their careers by dropping a bunch of pounds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.