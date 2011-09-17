From Hot To Not: Here Are The Stars Who Have Packed On The Pounds

Dana Eisenberg
kirstie alley

It seems like these days everyone in Hollywood is stick thin.

Not so.

Actors, singers, even models face the same woes the rest of us do. 

Even Hollywood’s hottest commodities have to let themselves go sometime.

We’ve compiled a fab to flab greatest hits’ list.

This 1993 Rolling Stone cover with a half-naked Janet Jackson is hot. By 2007, sweats had taken over.

Remember Danny Zuko? Who could resist John Travolta then? Now, maybe he should leave his shirt on.

The Governator has come a long way since his body-building days. In the 1960s and 70s, his muscles were almost too big. Now, it's turned to fat.

Alec Baldwin was totally irresistible in the 1990s shot of him. We still love him now, but for different reasons.

Those were the Hollywood celebs

Now, check out the athletes who went from fit to fat >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.