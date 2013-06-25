Rapper Fat Joe To Be Sentenced For Federal Tax Evasion

Fat Joe faces up to two years in prison.

Rap artist Fat Joe is awaiting sentencing in New Jersey for federal tax evasion.



He pleaded guilty in December 2012 to failing to pay taxes on more than $1 million of income in 2007 and 2008, the AP reported.

Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena, faces up to two years in prison.

Prosecuters are encouraging the federal court judge to consider the government’s initial allegation that he failed to file taxes through 2010, an estimated $718,083 sum.

A Miami Beach resident, Fat Joe entered his plea in Newark because some of his companies — Terror Squad Production Inc. and Miramar Music Touring Inc. — are based in Somerville, N.J.

In May, Fat Joe spoke about his financial troubles and sentencing date on MTV’s “RapFix Live.”

“You gotta understand, we hire guys who supposedly have Harvard degrees to take care of us,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m paying all the money back. … I’ma just go like a man, stand up.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.