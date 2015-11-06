Someone stole the Fat Jew's new book and tweeted a photo of every single page

It looks like notorious Instagram joke thief Josh Ostrovsky AKA The Fat Jew(ish) is getting a taste of his own medicine — someone scanned every page of his new book “Money Pizza Respect” and put them online for people to read for free.

The scans of book, which released on November 3 and retails for $US16.94, are currently available for free on Twitter and in Google Drive.

They were uploaded by an anonymous Twitter user, @updog7.

“hey there, i wrote a book,” reads @updog7’s Twitter bio.

In case you’re not familiar with Ostrovksy, the comedian made headlines earlier this year after he was called out for using jokes and memes created by other people and posting them without giving credit.

Since we don’t know anything about @updog7, it’s the account could be run or affiliated with Ostrovsky. We’ve reached out and will update if we hear back.

Of course, if it’s not, @updog7 could always use Ostrovsky’s own tried and true method. Blame the internet.

As for why Ostrovsky would often post jokes without crediting the creators, he told New York Magazine, “The internet is a vast ocean of stuff, and sometimes it’s hard to find the original source of something.”

H/T Death and Taxes

