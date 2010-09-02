Fat Finger At The WSJ Types "3i" Instead Of "3G" Is Taking Burger King Private

Earlier this morning, an article in the Wall Street Journal said that the private equity firm, 3i Group PLC was among those in talks to buy Burger King and take the company private.



What’s funny is that the way the Burger King buyout talks themselves were reported is more interesting than the details about the buyout (it may or may not happen. More details at Bloomberg.)

Someone must have made a typo, because the firm interested in Burger King is actually 3G Capital, not 3i.

Andrew Ross Sorkin went on CNBC and corrected the mistake and now the WSJ has updated their article.

