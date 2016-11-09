A new cookbook recreates every single meal Brad Pitt has ever eaten on screen -- and it's delicious

Have you ever noticed how often Brad Pitt eats on-screen? The man is literally chowing down in every single movie, prompting entire
In that same vein, a cookbook now celebrates the gorgeous glutton, reimagining every dish he’s stuffed his beautiful face with.
Cheekily named “Fat Brad,” the cookbook, published by Melbourne-based Long Prawn, is full of recipes developed by real chefs, from a Bellagio Shrimp Cocktail (“Ocean’s Eleven”) to a seafood bisque (“Fight Club”).
Take a look at the following excerpts, should you want to try the Brad diet at home.
The beautiful cookbook features dishes created by chefs Ali Currey-Voumard and Mietta Coventry, photographs by Ben Clement, and design by Tristan Ceddia. It's written by Laura Clauscen, Fred Mora and Lauren Stephens.
According to the site, the cookbook is 'a definitive exploration into the onscreen eating habits of William Bradley 'Brad' Pitt. Part fan fantasy, part filmic study, 'Fat Brad' meticulously reimagines the best scenes where Brad chomps.'
According to Fred Mora, one of the founders of Long Prawn, the idea came about as a fun dinner concept, but turned into a fully fledged cookbook a few years later.
'Whilst our research delved into almost everything that has passed his lips, 'Fat Brad The Cookbook' is moreso an entree size of his oeuvre.'
'Research' involved closely watching every Brad Pitt movie ever made, and filling out a detailed spreadsheet.
On watching six Pitt movies in one week, Mora said 'We became film-buffs, dieticians and hermits all in one go.'
While choosing which meals to feature was tough, they decided to use 'the most unforgettable morsels and champion films where he chomped the best.'
'Some things we reimagined -- perfect meals Brad didn't quite eat but should have. Extensions of snacks he quickly grazed on during battle or swallowed post romp.'
Some meals required creativity. For example, in 'Fight Club' soap is a recurring theme, and they wanted to include it in the cookbook ('without poisoning anyone, obviously'). So they devised a 'soap' foam, which tops the seafood bisque.
'We feel like we have just scraped the sides though, so maybe 'Brad Pitt The Food Encyclopedia' is called for.'
'We knew the idea had legs when we started handing out drafts of the book to friends; they would invite us over, chuck on the film's soundtrack, and cook up the creation from the film (...). It was more fun than we had ever imagined.'
'What started as a fun research project turned into a new way for us to cook, a new way for us to watch films and enjoy hanging out with friends. It showed us that a fun idea can bubble into something much bigger over time.'
