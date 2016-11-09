A new cookbook recreates every single meal Brad Pitt has ever eaten on screen -- and it's delicious

Have you ever noticed how often Brad Pitt eats on-screen? The man is literally chowing down in every single movie, prompting entire Reddit threads and articles outlining his meals.

In that same vein, a cookbook now celebrates the gorgeous glutton, reimagining every dish he’s stuffed his beautiful face with.

Cheekily named “Fat Brad,” the cookbook, published by Melbourne-based Long Prawn, is full of recipes developed by real chefs, from a Bellagio Shrimp Cocktail (“Ocean’s Eleven”) to a seafood bisque (“Fight Club”).

Take a look at the following excerpts, should you want to try the Brad diet at home.

