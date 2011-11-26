FROM FIT TO FAT: Athletes Who Let Themselves Go—Thanksgiving Hangover Edition

While athletes are in their prime, training is so intense it’s often hard for them to gain weight.

But when they retire, activity level takes a huge drop most of the time, and food intake, may not.

And after you stuffed yourself sick yesterday with all that turkey, stuffing, and corn bread, it’s time you hit the gym, or you could look like them too.

Mike Tyson then..

...Mike Tyson now

Ronaldo then..

Ronaldo now. Oh what has he done?

Shaq in his Magic days

Shaq in his black undershirt days.

Tonya Harding in her figure skating prime

Now she's a boxer...

Tony Gwynn as a rookie

Tony Gwynn now.

Charles Barkley ballin.

Charles Barkley ..

Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe in his Olympic days

Ian Thorpe now.

George Foreman was a boxer

Now he sells mini grills

Bartolo Colon as a rookie

Colon at the White Sox.

Shawn Johnson at the Olympics

Shawn Johnson a few years later

Lenny Dykstra during happier times

Dykstra has more to worry about than his weight these days

John Kruk at the Phillies

John Kruk as an analyst

Magic at the Lakers

Magic at the beach.

Andruw Jones at the Braves

Andruw Jones later in his career

