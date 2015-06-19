Fasting diets have been found to be healthy as well as a good way to lose weight

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit

Fasting diets are healthier as well as making us slimmer, according to research by US and Italian scientists.

After finding that mice lived longer when fed a calorie-restricted diet, researchers also discovered that doing the equivalent in humans had a positive impact on health and ageing-related risk factors.

In a study published in the journal Cell Metabolism, researchers discovered that feeding mice a calorie-restricted diet which mimics fasting for just eight days a month promoted regeneration in multiple systems and extended longevity.

Then they monitored the health of a diverse group of nineteen people adhering to a similar five-day low-calorie/low-protein diet once per month for three months.

The diet, meant to mimic fasting, had a positive impact on health and ageing-related risk factors. Larger clinical trials will be needed to support the results.

