It's Going To Be A Lot Quicker To Get To The Hamptons By Rail This Summer

The low point of summer weekends is almost always the commute out of the city. But for Hamptons-goers, that trip will be a little less painful this summer.



The Long Island Rail Road has just announced a new express train from New York Penn Station to Westhampton, a non-stop ride that takes just 94 minutes.

The train will leave Penn Station Fridays at 4:07, and make stops at Westhampton, Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, and Montauk. A return service will also be available Sunday afternoons.

It’s the first time the train, called Cannonball, will leave from New York City. The one-way fare to the Hamptons is $19.75 off-peak, and $27.00 for peak trains.

From the LIRR, here’s the all-new 2013 schedule:

Friday – Cannonball East – Penn Station Departure: The Cannonball will depart from Penn Station at 4:07 PM, and does NOT stop at Jamaica. The Cannonball runs non-stop express to Westhampton (94 minutes later) arriving at 5:41 PM, Southampton at 6:03 PM, Bridgehampton at 6:13 PM, East Hampton at 6:25 PM and will complete its journey in Montauk, arriving at 6:48 PM.

Sunday – Cannonball West Service: On Sundays, the all-new Cannonball (West) will leave Montauk at 6:37 PM, East Hampton at 7:01 PM, Bridgehampton at 7:10 PM, Southampton at 7:20 PM, Hampton Bays at 7:31 PM and Westhampton at 7:39 PM. The train will then run express to Jamaica, arriving at 9:09 PM and complete its journey at Penn Station, arriving at 9:31 PM.

