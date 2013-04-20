It's Going To Be A Lot Quicker To Get To The Hamptons By Rail This Summer

Julie Zeveloff
The low point of summer weekends is almost always the commute out of the city. But for Hamptons-goers, that trip will be a little less painful this summer. 

The Long Island Rail Road has just announced a new express train from New York Penn Station to Westhampton, a non-stop ride that takes just 94 minutes.

The train will leave Penn Station Fridays at 4:07, and make stops at Westhampton, Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, and Montauk. A return service will also be available Sunday afternoons.

It’s the first time the train, called Cannonball, will leave from New York City. The one-way fare to the Hamptons is $19.75 off-peak, and $27.00 for peak trains.

From the LIRR, here’s the all-new 2013 schedule:

  • Friday – Cannonball East – Penn Station Departure: The Cannonball will depart from Penn Station at 4:07 PM, and does NOT stop at Jamaica. The Cannonball runs non-stop express to Westhampton (94 minutes later) arriving at 5:41 PM, Southampton at 6:03 PM, Bridgehampton at 6:13 PM, East Hampton at 6:25 PM and will complete its journey in Montauk, arriving at 6:48 PM.
  • Sunday – Cannonball West Service: On Sundays, the all-new Cannonball (West) will leave Montauk at 6:37 PM, East Hampton at 7:01 PM, Bridgehampton at 7:10 PM, Southampton at 7:20 PM, Hampton Bays at 7:31 PM and Westhampton at 7:39 PM. The train will then run express to Jamaica, arriving at 9:09 PM and complete its journey at Penn Station, arriving at 9:31 PM. 

