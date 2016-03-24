Tesla told us the fastest way to get your hands on a new Model 3

Tesla will pull the covers of its much-anticipated Model 3 next week.

Because the $35,000 entry-level electric luxury sedan is so inexpensive compared to the upmarket Model S, it’s effectively the “it” car of the moment for Tesla. Even though no one has seen it yet, there will likely be lots of potential buyers ready to reserve one.

Tesla just released some additional information on how to do that.

First, pre-orders begin on March 31, the day of the big reveal. Anyone who has dreams of owning an affordable Tesla, and about $1,000 to hand over for the deposit, can sign up.

After that, be prepared to hurry up and wait. For one, if development remains on schedule, deliveries won’t begin until late 2017 — but that’s only if you are a priority customer.

Who’s a priority customer? Current Tesla owners. “As a thank you to our current owners, existing customers will get priority” placement in the Model 3 queue, Tesla says.

“For those who aren’t Tesla owners yet, this means the fastest way to buy a Model 3 is to buy a Model S or Model X.”

If you are a current Tesla owner on the West Coast, you will probably get your Model 3 first. The automaker is starting deliveries there and moving east. As production ramps up, Tesla explained, it will “begin deliveries in Europe, APAC and right-hand drive markets.”

The $35,000 Model 3 will be Tesla’s first foray into the mass market, after having established itself as the most successful all-electric automaker in the world, with the Model S.

Tesla will live-stream the Model 3’s worldwide reveal March 31 at 8:30 p.m. PDT.

