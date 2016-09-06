How to supercharge your iPhone in 5 minutes

Starting with the iPhone 6, you are now able to charge it from 0 to 100% almost twice as fast. Here’s how you can do it.
PLEASE NOTE: Your results will vary depending upon how old your phone battery is, how well you’ve maintained your battery, and whether you charge your battery properly.
Follow TI: On Facebook
EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:
25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.