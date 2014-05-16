If You Can Text This Bizarre Sentence In Less Than 18 Seconds You'll Break A World Record

“The razor-toothed piranhas of the genera Serrasalmus and Pygocentrus are the most ferocious freshwater fish in the world. In reality they seldom attack a human.”

That’s the phrase you’d have to type on a smartphone’s touch screen in less than 18.9 seconds to beat the current world record for fastest texter.

The title was just given to 15-year-old Marcel Fernandes Filho from Brazil. He came to New York on April 25th and edged out the previous record holder by just .36 seconds.

The teen told TODAY via email that he has been “fascinated by Guinness World Records” since childhood.

He doesn’t consider himself a texting addict, but interestingly, it was touchscreen-keyboard startup Fleksy, which touts itself as the fastest touchscreen keyboard in the world, that helped him break the record.

Filho used Fleksy on a Microsoft Phone to type the sentence and eventually claim the record as his own.

Here’s the video from Fleksy, which TODAY featured:

