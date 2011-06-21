JAPAN > CHINA > AMERICA: Presenting The World's Fastest Computers

Photo: Fujitsu

A Japanese supercomputer entered the ring on Monday and soundly took first place as the fastest computer on the planet.In honour of the accomplishment we’re re-releasing the list of the smartest computers in the world.



Most of these are supercomputers: giant mainframes that link many small processors to achieve breakneck speeds. In terms of pure speed, the smartest is Japan’s new K Computer.

But we also looked at computers that are incredibly good at a certain task. Watson is the best Jeopardy playing computer, just like there’s a best weather predicting computer.

The World's Fifth Fastest Supercomputer Name: Tsubame 2.0 Date of Creation: 2010 Description: Japan's entry in the supercomputer superpowers is located at The Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) and is 12 times faster than the country's previous champ owned by Japan's National Atomic Energy Agency. The computer is used by university research students and a small number of independent users in Japan. Using a combination of Microsoft and Linux software, the Tsubame runs at 1.2 peta-flops per second. The World's Fourth Fastest Supercomputer Name: Nebulae Date of Creation: 2009

Description: The Nebulae is also one of the world's most versatile supercomputers. The way it is set up allows it to be reconfigured for different tasks more easily than many other supercomputers. Located at the National Supercomputing Centre in Shenzen, China, the Nebulae runs at 1.27 peta-flops per second. No word on what the supercomputer is currently working on. The World's Third Fastest Supercomputer Name: Jaguar Date of Creation: 2009

Description: America's top supercomputer and the second fastest in the world -- built in 2005 and expanded upon -- achieves 1.75 petaflops per second. 80 per cent of Jaguar's resources are assigned to the Department of Energy's Innovative and Novel Computational Impact on Theory and Experiment (INCITE) project. The World's Second Fastest Supercomputer Name: Tianhe-1A Date of Creation: 2010

Description: China's champ in their bout for supercomputer domination -- 2.5 petaflops per-second. The Tianhe, or Sky River in English, is used to carry out computations for petroleum exploration and aircraft simulation. It is also available for rent to other countries without their own supercomputers. The World's Fastest Supercomputer Name: K Computer Date of Creation: 2011

Description: Japan's surpise upset clocks in at -- 8.162 petaflops per-second. At more than three times faster than the Tianhe, the K Computer is Japans first top supercomputer champ since 2004, At a cost of $1.4 billion, the K took five years to build, is expected to research disaster prevention, climate change, and meteorology. The Next Fastest Supercomputer Name: Blue Gene/Q 'Mira' Date of Creation: Operational in 2012

Description: IBM is set to seize the supercomputing crown from China next year with Mira, a 10 peta-flop computer, four times faster that the Tianhe-1A. Of the 16 selected projects selected for Mira, the Department of Energy plans to use the computing power for exploring climate change, designing more efficient electric-car batteries and looking at the evolution of the universe. Source: Scientific Computing The Next Next Fastest Super Computer Name: The Exa-Scale Computer Date of Creation: 2018 - 2020

Description: An exa-scale computer would be 1000 times faster than the fastest supercomputer today and could count every star in the universe in 20 minutes. The government is so sure of the technology's arrival that the 2012 federal budget has allocated $126 million for the purchase of exa-scale computing. The concept was unrealistic enough prior to IBM's new chip that last year 'extreme scale computing' was allocated only $24 million in 2011. The defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has already placed orders for prototypes of this computer with Intel and NVidia. The possibilities for expanded oil discovery, climate understanding and financial stability are much anticipated. Source: Xbit Labs & ZDNet The World's Best Desktop Computer Name: Falcon Northwest Date of Creation: 2011

Description: It's got to be good because it costs up to $18,667. The fully customised Falcon Mach V desktop PC comes with multiple video cards, 24G hard drive space and state-of-the-art processors and graphics cards, and can hook up to half a dozen monitors. It is the fastest computer for gamers, displaying 60 frames per second in high-res video. The Fastest Computer To Ever Play Chess Name: IBM Deep Blue Date of Creation: 1997

Description: This is the machine that took down chess master Garry Kasparov 1997. After losing 4-2 in a best of six tournament to Kasparov in 1996, 'Deeper Blue' won the rematch 3.5-2.5. Kasparov always claimed the computer cheated in the deciding match and demanded a rematch, but the IBM declined, packed up the machine and retained bragging rights. In pure speed Deep Blue could reach only 11.38 gigaflops, but devoted this computing power entirely to chess calculations, calculating up to 20 moves in the future. The World's Best Chess Playing Computer Name: Deep Rybka 3 Date of Creation: 2011

Description: Actually, the world's best chess playing computer is pretty much any machine you're sitting in front of right now. It's the software that is revolutionary and constantly evolving. Deep Rybka 3, developed by International Chess Master Vasik Rajlich, has been the top rated engine on the chess engine ratings list several years running. The program has a 3227 ELO rating, compared to the highest human rating of 2814. The World's Best Supercomputers For Weather And Climate Prediction The World's Best Jeopardy Playing Computer Name: Watson Date of Creation: 2010

Description: The Jeopardy champ, beat two of the game show's superstars to set a new bar in Artificial Intelligence. Watson is such a breakthrough, in part, because it pulls together random pieces of random to provide specific answers based upon a complexly worded clue -- in short, it's the first computer that thinks much like humans do. Watson was also organising answers on its own, without any operator assistance. The World's Best Networked Supercomputer Name: Kraken Date of Creation: 2010

Description: The Kraken, at the National Institute for Computational Sciences and University of Tennessee Knoxville, allows scientists and researchers around the world the opportunity to share the revelations of high-powered processing. The Kraken, named after the mythological sea-monster, is a key part of the TeraGrid XD program offering underserved communities, like smaller colleges and universities, supercomputer access and opportunity. Name: The Connection Machine 5

Date of Creation: 1991

Description: The supercomputer featured in Jurassic Park (Remember the island control room?). The CM-5 in the film is one of only two built by the Thinking Machine Company -- one is at Los Alamos and the other, in the movie, was sold to the NSA. The LED lights showed processing node usage and could also be used for diagnostics purposes. The film crew used mirrors to make it appear there were more CM-5's in the room than there actually were. This computer can achieve 65.5 gigaflops of computations per second. Source: Pingdom & Imdb The World's Fastest Supercomputer You'll Hear Nothing About Name: Blue Gene/Q 'Mira' Date of Creation: 2012

Description: In 2009 the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) ordered a 20 peta-flop computer to work on the nations ageing nuclear deterrent inventory. According to a statement by IBM, Sequoia is part of NNSA's Stockpile Stewardship programme 'to help continue to ensure the safety and reliability of the nation's ageing nuclear deterrent.' This top secret mission could be why there are no mentions of the project after the contract was ordered in 2009. But with the arrival of Mira, IBM's 10 peta-flop computer right on schedule, it seems safe to assume Sequoia will be delivered on time as well. Source: ZDNet The Biggest Supercomputer Breakthrough Name: CMOS Integrated Silicon Nanophotonics Computer Chip Date of Creation: 2010

Description: The chip was 10 years in development and communicates with pulses of light rather than electrical signals, using the fusion of optical technology and semiconductor technology. It heralds in the generation of exa-scale computing, the generation that will follow the current peta-scale. The chip technology doesn't necessarily negate Moore's Law, whereby the number of transistors and resistors on a chip doubles every 18/24 months, it rewrites it. The CMOS chip is expected to provide up to 20 times more computational power every five years. On top of that, the chip will create computers 1000 times faster than the fastest computer today: one million trillion calculations--or an Exa-flop--in a single second. Source: Science Daily & ZDNet & IBM The Next Biggest Supercomputer Breakthrough Name: Quantum Computer Date of Creation: January 2011 - still testing

Description: In theory, quantum computers would be able to process infinite computations across multiple 'dimensions'. It would be a computer with, literally, unlimited power and capacity. The quantum computer took a step closer to reality in January when Oxford University physicists unveiled a successful test of a quantum chip. The successful creation of a quantum computer would instantly change computing, and how physicists interact with the universe.

