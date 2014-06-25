The 10 Fastest Street-Legal Cars On The Market

The never ending quest for top speed supremacy among the world’s automakers is alive and well.
Since Ferrari’s iconic F40 broke the 200 mile-per-hour barrier in the 1980s, speeds have only continued to escalate, with today’s elite hypercars pushing ever closer to the magical 300 mph mark.
With that in mind, we thought it was time to take a look at the fastest cars you can drive home from a dealership today. Using information from various auto-manufacturers and thesupercars.org, we put together a list of the 10 production hypercars with the highest top speeds on the market.
Cars on this list are actively marketed and sold by manufacturers in 2014 (waiting list counts) and do not include cars that are out of production, are not series production cars, or whose top speed is not yet verified.
As a result, contenders like the SSC Aero (out of production) and the Ferrari LaFerrari (unconfirmed top speed) were left off of our list.
9. Ferrari F12 Berlinetta - 211 MPH (tie): Picking up where the 599 Fiorano left off, the $US316,000 F12 is the latest in a long line of highly competent front-engined grand tourers from Maranello.
9. Porsche 918 Spyder - 211 MPH (tie): The $US930,000 918 hybrid, the most advanced production vehicle ever to carry the legendary Porsche badge, is powered by a state-of-the-art 887 horsepower hybrid V8 powertrain.
7. McLaren P1 - 217 MPH (tie): The $US1.15 million P1 is the spiritual successor to the legendary F1 supercar that put McLaren on the map. While the P1 can't match the F1's 240 MPH top speed, it should be noted that its 217 mph mark is electronically limited.
7. Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 - 217 MPH (tie): The Aventador and its $US400,000 asking price took over the reigns as Lambo's flagship model in 2011. Like the Murcielago that came before it, the Aventador is powered by the company's trusty 6.5 liter V12, this time with 700hp.
6. Noble M600 - 225 MPH: The $US500,000 M600 is the latest creation from British boutique supercar maker Noble. The car's incredible performance can be attributed to its Yamaha-engineered 650 hp V8. Even more amazing, the same engine can be found in Volvo XC90 SUVs.
5. Pagani Huayra - 230 MPH: The artists at Pagani have taken the painstaking process of building a hypercar to new heights by meticulously crafting every dial, switch and body panel to maximise utility and aesthetic beauty. The $US1.4 million Huayra is propelled by a hand-built 720 hp turbocharged V12 from Mercedes-AMG.
4. Zenvo ST1- 233 MPH: The $US1.8 million ST1 is brainchild of Danish supercar maker Zenvo. The ST1 features a ingenious 1250 hp 7.0 liter V8 engine that's both supercharged and turbocharged.
3. Koenigsegg Agera R - 260 MPH: The Agera R is the latest offering from the speed merchants at Sweden's Koenigsegg. While the Agera R has a tested top speed of 260 mph, the company claims the 1100 hp beast can reach a theoretical top speed of 273 mph.
2. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport - 268 MPH: The Super Sport is the ultimate version of Bugatti's now iconic Veyron hypercar. By squeezing 1200 hp from the car's gargantuan quad-turbo 16 cylinder engine, the Super Sport keeps the Bugatti brand in the hunt for top speed supremacy.
1. Hennessey Venom GT - 270 MPH: The million-dollar Venom GT returned the top speed crown back to America by shoehorning a beastly 1244 hp twin turbo V8 engine into a stretched Lotus-based chassis.
