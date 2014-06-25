The 10 Fastest Street-Legal Cars On The Market

McLaren McLaren’s P1 is a speed machine.

The never ending quest for top speed supremacy among the world’s automakers is alive and well.

Since Ferrari’s iconic F40 broke the 200 mile-per-hour barrier in the 1980s, speeds have only continued to escalate, with today’s elite hypercars pushing ever closer to the magical 300 mph mark.

With that in mind, we thought it was time to take a look at the fastest cars you can drive home from a dealership today. Using information from various auto-manufacturers and thesupercars.org, we put together a list of the 10 production hypercars with the highest top speeds on the market.

Cars on this list are actively marketed and sold by manufacturers in 2014 (waiting list counts) and do not include cars that are out of production, are not series production cars, or whose top speed is not yet verified.

As a result, contenders like the SSC Aero (out of production) and the Ferrari LaFerrari (unconfirmed top speed) were left off of our list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.