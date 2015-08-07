The fastest spaceships in all of science fiction

Han Solo is convinced that the Millennium Falcon is the fastest ship in the galaxy — and he’s right if you’re only counting the “Star Wars” universe.

But what about compared to spaceships in other sci-fi universes?

This awesome Fat Wallet graphic has the answer. It ranks spaceships featured in popular sci-fi stories from slowest to fastest.

It’s divided between ships that are slower than the speed of light and ships that are faster than the speed of light. A proton flying through the tunnel of the Large Hadron Collider at nearly the speed of light is a fun Easter Egg that separates the two sections.

In the first half, the ships that travel slower than the speed of light are ranked by g-force: the force on an object exerted by acceleration. It’s a pretty comprehensive list that includes TIE Fighters like the one that Luke used to blow up the Death Star in “Star Wars,” Serenity from the beloved (and much-missed) TV show “Firefly,” the escape pod that Superman uses to flee his home planet Krypton before it explodes, and even some real life NASA spacecraft like Voyager 1.

The second half includes ships that travel faster than the speed of light and they are ranked by c’s, where one c is equal to the speed of light (about 186,282 miles per second). Of course all of the ships in this second half are fictional since no one has figured out how to make a real “Star Trek” warp drive yet.

So which ship is the fastest? Doctor Who’s awesome time-travelling TARDIS is a close runner up (the physics of which are surprisingly not entirely science fiction), but anyone who’s read “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” won’t be surprised by the winner. Sorry Han.

