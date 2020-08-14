The 12 fastest-selling new cars during the pandemic are almost all SUVs

Kelley Blue Book

iSeeCars.com compiled a list of the 12 fastest selling new cars during the coronavirus pandemic from March to June 2020.

The list is topped by the Chevrolet Trailblazer, which spent an average of 19 days on the market.

On average, new vehicles stayed on the market for 96.9 days during the peak of pandemic.

Car search engine and automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the 12 fastest-selling new cars during the pandemic.

The list is comprised mostly of SUVs that arrived on the market either this or last year, including the Kia Telluride and HyundaiPalisade. However, hybrid and electric vehicles are also having a moment, with the Honda CR-V Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and ChevroletBolt EV all making an appearance as well.

The Bolt EV, which sits in seventh place, is also the only non-SUV in the compilation. However, iSeeCar’s list is topped by a different Chevy: the $US19,000 Trailblazer subcompact SUV, which debuted with its 2021 model.

The Trailblazer sold, on average, within 19 days.

“Many of these fastest-selling vehicles are popular cars that are hard to find for reasons such as the effect of the pandemic on supply chains [or] they were produced in limited quantities,” SeeCars CEO Phong Ly said.

To compare, a new car took 96.9 days, on average, to sell amid the start and peak of the pandemic in the US, according to the study. Before the coronavirus started ravaging across the country, cars spent an average of 57.8 days on the market, according to data points taken from November 2019 to February 2020.

iSeeCars analysed over 4.8 million cars from the 2019 to 2021 model years sold between March and June 2020 for the study, although low-model cars, heavy-duty vehicles, and vehicles that ceased to exist after the 2020 model year were excluded from the study.

Keep scrolling to see the rest of the fastest-selling new cars amid the pandemic, and the number of days it spent on the market:

12. Subaru Forester — 47.3 days on average

Subaru 2019 Subaru Forester.

11. Buick Encore GX — 46.6 days on average

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Buick Encore GX Essence.

According to iSeeCars, the Encore GX has more cargo and passenger room than the already popular Encore model.

10. Lexus GX 460 — 46.1 days on average

Lexus 2019 Lexus GX 460.

9. Subaru Crosstrek — 44.7 days on average

Subaru 2019 Subaru Crosstrek.

“Subaru typically keeps its inventory low, and the shutdown of the Japan plant where these models are manufactured has led to a short supply of [the Crosstrek and Forester],” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said in a statement.

8. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid — 42.5 days on average

Toyota 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

The Hybrid version of the already popular RAV4 had a four-month long waitlist in 2019, according to iSeeCars.com.

7. Chevrolet Bolt EV — 41.7 days on average

Chevrolet 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV.

This is the only non-SUV on the list.

“Chevrolet has been aggressively marketing and discounting the Bolt with savings of up to $US8,500 off MSRP, which likely helped boost sales,” Ly said.

6. Mercedes-Benz GLB — 40.5 days on average

Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB.

The $US36,600 GLB is more affordable than other vehicles by Mercedes-Benz.

5. Hyundai Palisade — 39 days on average

Hyundai 2020 Hyundai Palisade.

4. Honda CR-V Hybrid — 35.2 days on average

Honda 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid.

3. Kia Seltos — 31.3 days on average

Alanis King 2021 Kia Seltos.

The Seltos debuted last year with its 2021 model, according to iSeeCars.

“The popularity of the subcompact vehicle segment due to its practicality and versatility as well as the rising acclaim for Kia SUVs likely contribute to the Seltos being a quick seller,” Ly said in a statement.

2. Kia Telluride— 25.7 days on average

Kelley Blue Book 2020 Kia Telluride.

The Telluride, which debuted with its 2020 model year, has been a popular selling car since it won its 2019 Best in Show title at the North American International Auto Show, according to iSeeCars. But when COVID-19 shut down production, the supply started struggling to meet the high demands.

1. Chevrolet Trailblazer — 19 days on average

Chevrolet 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV.

According to iSeeCars, the Trailblazer “doubled its sales goals,” which is a testament to its popularity.

