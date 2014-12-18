The Fastest Public Wi-Fi In The World Can Be Found In These 20 Countries

Rotten Wi-Fi, a testing service that evaluates public Wi-Fi networks based on speed and customer satisfaction, says it has found the 20 countries in the world that offer the best public Wi-Fi experience.

The company says its user base has measured and evaluated the quality of public Wi-Fi hotspots in 172 countries around the world. It’s unclear exactly how accurate the data is, however, because it has been gathered by various people around the world at different times.

Surprisingly enough, countries like South Korea, China, and Japan haven’t made the list, even though other studies have rated those countries as having super-fast internet speeds.

Here’s a look at Rotten Wi-Fi’s findings. It seems Lithuania dominated the competition when it comes to the average download and upload speeds found on public Wi-Fi networks.

