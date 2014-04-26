The 15 Fastest-Growing Women-Led Companies

Think it’s still a man’s world? These women would beg to differ.

The Women Presidents’ Organisation (WPO), a nonprofit membership group for women presidents of multimillion-dollar companies, today releases its seventh annual list of the 50 fastest-growing women-led companies. This year marks the first time it has included applicants from outside the United States.

“We saw production soaring, with an average revenue growth of 203% from 2009 to 2013,” says Marsha Firestone, Ph.D., president and founder of the WPO. “Not only is the financial growth of these companies impressive, it shows that women entrepreneurs are making inroads in non-traditional businesses, such as information technology, transportation, and engineering.”

The incredible growth of these companies is particularly impressive given the current business environment. Privately held U.S. companies ended last year with an average annual sales growth of 5.4%, the slowest growth rate since 2009, according to the WPO.

To qualify for the ranking, businesses had to be privately held, woman-owned or led, with annual revenue of at least $US500,000. The ranking was determined by both percentage growth and absolute growth over the four-year period from 2009 to 2013.

This year, the average company on the list has revenue of $US99 million and employs 657 people. And, proving it’s never too late to launch the next big thing, 90% of the women are founders, and the average age is 48.

