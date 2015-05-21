Here's the fastest growing town in every state

Andy Kiersz

The US Census Bureau just released estimates of the population in every town, city, and village in the United States as of July 1, 2014. Using those estimates, we found the town in each state with the largest per cent increase in population between 2013 and 2014.

Here’s the map of the fastest growing towns in each state:

Fastest growing town in every state mapBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau

There’s an asterisk next to Honolulu, and this is because that city is the only town in Hawaii measured by the Census Bureau, making it win by default.

Here’s a table showing the fastest growing towns in each state, ordered by their year over year population growth rates:

Fastest growing in each state tableBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau

