The 20 Fastest-Growing Tech Companies In Europe

Last month we published Deloitte’s list of the fastest growing tech- companies in Central Europe. Now, the whole continent gets its turn.Drawing from Deloitte’s Fast 500, we’ve listed the top 20 high-flyers across the European technology sector based on their revenue growth over the past five years.
Overall, Western and Northern Europe seem to dominate with several companies from the UK, Scandinavia, Germany, and Ireland making the top 20. However, there are also some companies here who made the Central Europe list as well as a couple from further East.
Country: France
Type: Biotech/Pharmaceutical/Medical equipment
Revenue growth over the past five years: 4800 per cent
Country: Finland
Type: Internet
Revenue growth over the past five years: 5146 per cent
Country: Norway
Type: Greentech
Revenue growth over the past five years: 5548 per cent
Country: Germany
Type: Telecom/Networking
Revenue growth over the past five years: 5627 per cent
Country: Sweden
Type: Internet
Revenue growth over the past five years: 5667 per cent
Country: Czech Republic
Type: Internet
Revenue growth over the past five years: 5820 per cent
Country: Finland
Type: Internet
Revenue growth over the past five years: 6209 per cent
Country: Romania
Type: Internet
Revenue growth over the past five years: 6219 per cent
Country: Russia
Type: Telecom/Networking
Revenue growth over the past five years: 6858 per cent
Country: Ireland
Type: Software
Revenue growth over the past five years: 6899 per cent
Country: Turkey
Type: Telecom/Networking
Revenue growth over the past five years: 7093 per cent
Country: Germany
Type: Telecom/Networking
Revenue growth over the past five years: Germany
Country: Ireland
Type: Internet
Revenue growth over the past five years: 7982 per cent
Country: United Kingdom
Type: Internet
Revenue growth over the past five years: 8144 per cent
Country: United Kingdom
Type: Internet
Revenue growth over the past five years: 9314 per cent
Country: United Kingdom
Type: Semiconductor/Components/Electronics
Revenue growth over the past five years: 17716 per cent
Country: United Kingdom
Type: Internet
Revenue growth over the past five years: 21801 per cent
Country: United Kingdom
Type: Computers/Peripherals
Revenue growth over the past five years: 24557 per cent
Country: Turkey
Type: Internet
Revenue growth over the past five years: 28617 per cent
