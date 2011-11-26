The 20 Fastest-Growing Tech Companies In Europe

Last month we published Deloitte’s list of the fastest growing tech- companies in Central Europe. Now, the whole continent gets its turn.Drawing from Deloitte’s Fast 500, we’ve listed the top 20 high-flyers across the European technology sector based on their revenue growth over the past five years. 

Overall, Western and Northern Europe seem to dominate with several companies from the UK, Scandinavia, Germany, and Ireland making the top 20. However, there are also some companies here who made the Central Europe list as well as a couple from further East.

#20 Nujira

Country: UK

Type: Greentech

Revenue growth over the past five years: 4487 per cent

#19 BioAlliance Pharma

Country: France

Type: Biotech/Pharmaceutical/Medical equipment

Revenue growth over the past five years: 4800 per cent

#18 SLM Finland Oy

Country: Finland

Type: Internet

Revenue growth over the past five years: 5146 per cent

#17 Kebony ASA

Country: Norway

Type: Greentech

Revenue growth over the past five years: 5548 per cent

#16 Medialine EuroTrade AG

Country: Germany

Type: Telecom/Networking

Revenue growth over the past five years: 5627 per cent

#15 Keybroker AB

Country: Sweden

Type: Internet

Revenue growth over the past five years: 5667 per cent

#14 LiveSport s.r.o.

Country: Czech Republic

Type: Internet

Revenue growth over the past five years: 5820 per cent

#13 Eniram Oy

Country: Finland

Type: Internet

Revenue growth over the past five years: 6209 per cent

#12 Vola.ro Student Adventure SRL

Country: Romania

Type: Internet

Revenue growth over the past five years: 6219 per cent

#11 ER-Telecom

Country: Russia

Type: Telecom/Networking

Revenue growth over the past five years: 6858 per cent

#10 Software Asset Management Ireland

Country: Ireland

Type: Software

Revenue growth over the past five years: 6899 per cent

#9 Elkotek

Country: Turkey

Type: Telecom/Networking

Revenue growth over the past five years: 7093 per cent

#8 sacion GmbH

Country: Germany

Type: Telecom/Networking

Revenue growth over the past five years: Germany

#7 Populis Ireland Limited

Country: Ireland

Type: Internet

Revenue growth over the past five years: 7982 per cent

#6 RatedPeople.com

Country: United Kingdom

Type: Internet

Revenue growth over the past five years: 8144 per cent

#5 PKR

Country: United Kingdom

Type: Internet

Revenue growth over the past five years: 9314 per cent

#4 GPEG International Ltd.

Country: United Kingdom

Type: Semiconductor/Components/Electronics

Revenue growth over the past five years: 17716 per cent

#3 LeadPoint UK

Country: United Kingdom

Type: Internet

Revenue growth over the past five years: 21801 per cent

#2 Fixnetix

Country: United Kingdom

Type: Computers/Peripherals

Revenue growth over the past five years: 24557 per cent

#1 Logic Bilisim

Country: Turkey

Type: Internet

Revenue growth over the past five years: 28617 per cent

