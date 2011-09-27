The Fastest Growing Sport In America Is...

Wikimedia Commons



Lacrosse.1.6 million Americans played lacrosse last year according to The Sporting Goods Manufacturers Association study.

That’s a 37.3 per cent jump from the previous year. Lacrosse participation jumped a staggering 218.1 per cent this last decade.

Some other interesting notes from the study, pointed out by Darren Rovell:

There were twice as many basketball players in 2010 than baseball players.

Baseball participation is down over eight per cent this past decade.

Wrestling has seen nearly a 50 per cent decline in participation this last decade.

