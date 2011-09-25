The 10 Fastest Growing Shopping Districts In The World

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Limited space and robust demand in emerging markets are causing retail space rents to rise at soaring rates.New York’s 5th Avenue may have the highest retail rent in the world at $2,250 per square foot per year. However, saturation and weak consumer spending have caused rents to decelerate across most developed markets.



While the average rent in America grew 7.4% since last year, Asia Pacific saw a 12.2% jump, according to a study by Cushman & Wakefield.

Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui, the fourth most expensive shopping street, posted a 48.8% jump in retail rent from June 2010 to June 2011. Which streets beat that number?

