The 10 Fastest Growing Shopping Districts In The World

Limited space and robust demand in emerging markets are causing retail space rents to rise at soaring rates.New York’s 5th Avenue may have the highest retail rent in the world at $2,250 per square foot per year. However, saturation and weak consumer spending have caused rents to decelerate across most developed markets.
While the average rent in America grew 7.4% since last year, Asia Pacific saw a 12.2% jump, according to a study by Cushman & Wakefield.
Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui, the fourth most expensive shopping street, posted a 48.8% jump in retail rent from June 2010 to June 2011. Which streets beat that number?
Annual rental growth: 28.6%
Rent: $418 per square foot per year
Annual inflation: 9.4%
Growth in rents is being driven by a lack of available prime space. Global retailers are now looking into regional Russian cities as well.
Annual rental growth: 33.3%
Rent: $186 per square foot per year
Annual inflation: 6%
For the most part, rent fell in countries in the Middle East and North Africa because of political unrest. Despite similar worries in Lebanon, rents rose 5.2% as many food retailers and luxury brands opened in the capital city of Beirut.
Annual rental growth: 33.3%
Rent: $259 per square foot per year
Annual inflation: 3.5%
Prime rent in Helsinki reached record levels in early 2011. Major retailers are looking at further expansion, despite the recent decline in consumer sentiment.
Annual rental growth: 33.3%
Rent: $235 per square foot per year
Annual inflation: 1.9%
Strong domestic demand, increasing tourism, and the favourable Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement have driven growth in occupier activity.
Annual rental growth: 33.3%
Rent: $995 per square foot per year
Annual inflation: 3.6%
A decline in consumer confidence and occupier demand have increased vacancy rates in many of Sydney's prime retail areas. However, certain streets and malls have seen prices rise and have managed to attract new tenants.
Annual rental growth: 47.5%
Rent: $310 per square foot per year
Annual inflation: 6.4%
As China shifts from investment driven economy to a consumption driven economy, retail spending is surging. In fact, it is set to pass Japan as the world's largest luxury consumer over the next five years. Interest in China is the highest in Asia Pacific.
Annual rental growth: 48.8%
Rent: $1,377 per square foot per year
Annual inflation: 5.6%
While Causeway Bay continues to be the most expensive shopping street in Asia Pacific, Tsim Sha Tsui is catching up. Hong Kong on the whole has seen retail rent soar 20.9% because of limited space. It also benefits from being a stepping stone to enter the Chinese market.
Annual rental growth: 52.2%
Rent: $121 per square foot per year
Annual inflation: 6.5%
Brazil's growing middle class and strong job market has boosted its retail sector with average rents increasing 15.1%. Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have the most expensive locations.
Annual rental growth: 55.9%
Rent: $250 per square foot per year
Annual inflation: 6.4%
Demand for space on prime streets has strengthened, especially in the capital. However, given the rapid development activity, rent is expected to soon stabilise.
Annual rental growth: 109.5%
Rent: $379 per square foot per year
Annual inflation: 6.4%
Retail street prices in Wangfujing grew at nearly twice the pace of Beijing's central business district (CBD), which posted the second fastest retail rent growth rate in the world, from June 2010 to June 2011. With foreign direct investment restrictions in India, China has seen retail interest surge driving up prices of scarce retail space.
