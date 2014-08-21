The 10 Fastest Growing Private Companies In The US

The fastest growing private companies this year have seen incredible growth due to a combination of innovative products for untapped markets, focused leadership, and old-fashioned hard work.
These companies from the 2014 Inc. 5000 competed against each other in what Inc. says is the annual list’s most competitive year yet. The list only looks at American businesses, and to make the top 500, companies had to meet the minimum of 918.59% in three-year revenue growth.
The top 500’s average sales growth in that time period is 1,828%, and together accounted for 23,000 jobs over the past three years.
See Also:
Facts & Figures of the 2014 Inc. 5000 List
10 Fastest-Growing Women-Led Companies in America
3-year growth: 16,006.8%
2013 revenue: $US32.9 million
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, Go Energies provides software and hardware to its clients in the fuel industry. Today it has 11 employees.
3-year growth: 16,192.1%
2013 revenue: $US26.3 million
Vacasa is a vacation rental and property management company headquarted in Portland, Oregon, that has a network of over 1,100 properties across the Western U.S. It was founded in 2009 and today has 264 employees.
3-year growth: 16,457.7%
2013 revenue: $US159.9 million
Plexus Worldwide is a direct-marketing weight-loss and health supplement seller based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Today it has 130 employees and 1750,000 'ambassadors' selling its products.
3-year growth: 18,375.1%
2013 revenue: $US27.3 million
South San Francisco-based medical tools-manufacturer Crescendo Bioscience was founded in 2002 and now has 129 employees. Founder Michael Centola tells Inc. that it has grown by meeting the needs of an unmet market of high-tech products that monitor the biology of a patient.
3-year growth: 19,876.8%
2013 revenue: $US138.1 million
Provider Power is an electricity supplier based in Auburn, Maine, that was founded in 2009 and has 50 employees. The company credits its growth to the success of its focused marketing push to customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.
3-year growth: 20,690.5%
2013 revenue: $US77.7 million
Maynard, Massachusetts-based Acacia Communications manufactures fibre-optic materials for high-speed data transmission. CEO and president Raj Shanmugaraj tells us that he credits his company's growth to cutting costs and taking clients away from big-name competitors.
3-year growth: 26,043%
2013 revenue: $US35.3 million
Superfish is a Palo Alto-based software company founded in 2006 that currently has 85 employees. The company tells us that it became profitable a year and a half ago due to the success of its first product, Window Shopper, a browser tool that compares prices of items across different online retailers.
3-year growth: 55,460.2%
2013 revenue: $US85.1 million
The Arlington, Virginia-based Reliant Asset Management is a modular building manufacturer and distributor, which was founded in 2010 and had 150 employees at the end of 2013. Its modular buildings provide a quick solution to setting up a work environment, and the company has benefited greatly from North American clients in the energy-extraction business.
3-year growth: 57,347.9%
2013 revenue: $US82.6 million
Quest Nutrition is a sports nutrition supplement manufacturer headquartered in El Segundo, California that was founded in 2010 and today has 630 employees. The company tells us that its growth is due to effective online marketing of nutritional products customers actually enjoy.
3-year growth: 158,956.9%
2013 revenue: $US195.6 million
The El Segundo-based tech company Fuhu takes the number-one spot for the second year in a row, which Inc. says hasn't been done in 33 years. It has grown so tremendously due to its creation of a hot market for the tablets it manufactures for children. It also owes much of its success to its intense work culture and employees who are devoted to constantly pushing new and better products.
Fuhu was founded in 2008 and now has 227 employees.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.