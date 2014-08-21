The 10 Fastest Growing Private Companies In The US

Quest Nutrition Quest Nutrition’s founders Tom Bilyeu, Ron Penna, and Mike Osborn.

The fastest growing private companies this year have seen incredible growth due to a combination of innovative products for untapped markets, focused leadership, and old-fashioned hard work.

These companies from the 2014 Inc. 5000 competed against each other in what Inc. says is the annual list’s most competitive year yet. The list only looks at American businesses, and to make the top 500, companies had to meet the minimum of 918.59% in three-year revenue growth.

The top 500’s average sales growth in that time period is 1,828%, and together accounted for 23,000 jobs over the past three years.

