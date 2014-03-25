Here Are The Fastest-Growing Moving Destinations In America

Bloomberg has very quietly been building an outstanding data visualisation widget that looks at everything from sports to weed to rent to food.

And according to data pulled from recent U-Haul surveys, San Francisco is the fastest-growing moving destination in America among large cities, having shown near 7% growth in both 2011 and 2012.

Other notable nuggets from the list:

Contrary to what some recent headlines might suggest, Chicago and Los Angeles make the list.

Defying trends in the Rust Belt, Columbus, Ohio also wins a spot. The largest employers in that city include Nationwide Insurance, Kroger, and, of course, Ohio State University.

In a sign that, as we’ve reported previously, it really is the new Williamsburg, Jersey City makes the top 20.

The rest of the list comprises relatively standard-issue boom towns in the south and west.

