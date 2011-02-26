The 11 Greatest IPOs Of All Time

There’s a new obsession with IPOs, but will we ever see another eBay, Cisco or Amazon?We’ve looked at large companies whose market caps grew 1000% the fastest. (As measured by their market cap after their first quarter as a public company.)



Of course, in many cases that growth was achieved thanks to the Dot Com Bubble or the credit bubble, which lifted all boats.

Our list of legendary IPOs includes companies worth at least $50 million when they went public, adjusted for inflation, going back to the earlier nineties.

Whole Foods Markets -- 1000% growth in 25 quarters Market cap in Q2 1992: $104 million Market cap in Q1 1998: $1.29 billion Market cap in Q4 2010: $6.38 billion Whole Foods' 1998 IPO was well-funded and much anticipated as the Austin-based super chain had already built a national brand name and devoted following. After the 2008 resignation of tempestuous CEO John Mackey, Whole Foods continues to expand at a healthy rate, even as the recession theoretically shrinks the market for organic radicchio. Data provided by Bloomberg. Qualcomm -- 1000% growth in 24 quarters Market cap in Q1 1991: $412 million Market cap in Q2 1997: $4.14 billion Market cap in Q4 2010: $80.8 billion The San Diego-based wireless technology company garnered an impressive nine-figure market cap upon going public six years after its founding. The next six years were equally kind to Qualcomm as the wireless revolution powered 1000% growth. That rate has continued to multiply; Qualcomm is now roughly 15,000% more valuable than it was the day of its initial IPO. Data provided by Bloomberg. Staples -- 1000% growth in 19 quarters Market cap in Q1 1990: $204 million Market cap in Q2 1995: $2.34 billion Market cap in Q4 2010: $15 billion The office supply retailer has been growing both in new stores by market and online sales at a steady constant rate. That tenacity has given Staples the ongoing rate of growth that it continues to enjoy today. Data provided by Bloomberg. Express Scripts -- 1000% growth in 18 quarters Market cap in Q2 1992: $92.4 million Market cap in Q4 1997: $990 million Market cap in Q4 2010: $28.5 billion Not many people have heard of it, but this Fortune 100 company has been wildly successful over its first 18 years of being publicly offered. Express Scripts has been able to exploit the lucrative crisis in the price of prescription medications throughout America by giving consumers an alternative way to take their medicine and stay stay our of bankruptcy without crossing any international borders. Data provided by Bloomberg. WellPoint -- 1000% growth in 16 quarters Market cap in Q4 2001: $5.11 billion Market cap in Q4 2005: $52.7 billion Market cap in Q4 2010: $21.5 billion Another big player in the health care game, WellPoint had a meteoric rise in value after its IPO in '01, growing by 10 times its initial value in four years flat. But the company has seen its rate of growth drop off precipitously and quickly, with a value of less than half of what it was at its peak in 2005. In fact, WellPoint just sold its online prescription sales division to another company on our list; Express Scripts. Source: Data provided by Bloomberg. IAC Interactive -- 1000% growth in 15 quarters Market cap in Q1 1993: $51 million Market cap in Q2 1997: $514 million Market cap in Q4 2010: $2.75 billion Barry Diller's internet media group has been an acquisitions machine since its public offering in 1993, taking on College humour, UrbanSpoon, Vimeo and ask.com as investment opportunities. The gambles have seemingly paid off when taken on the whole as IAC has been able to grow its market value quickly, allowing Diller to start acting like a mainstream media player, as he has with the recent merger of IAC's Daily Beast website with Newsweek. Source: Data provided by Bloomberg. Starbucks -- 1000% growth in 12 quarters Market cap in Q3 1992: $111 million Market cap in Q3 1995: $1.26 billion Market cap in Q4 2010: $24 billion It should come as a surprise to no one that Starbucks grew quickly as its spread its revenue base across almost every neighbourhood in the country and causing a cultural shift on American coffee consumption. And the caffeinated rate of that financial growth goes on as Starbucks posted another potent year in 2010. Bring on the Trenta! Data provided by Bloomberg. Yahoo -- 1000% growth in 8 quarters Market cap in Q2 1996: $551 million Market cap in Q2 1998: $7.38 billion Market cap in Q4 2010: $19.1 billion Despite being an eventual also-ran to the metaphysical force that is Google, Yahoo started off incredibly strong after going public in 1996. In 2 years Jerry Yang and Co. managed to grow Yahoo's value by 10 times its initial amount. This provided just enough of a cushion to survive against the Google monster that debuted a few years later. Data provided by Bloomberg. Cisco -- 1000% growth in 7 quarters Market cap in Q3 1990: $279 million Market cap in Q4 1992: $3.11 billion Market cap in Q4 2010: $115.7 billion The San Francisco-based telecom company set the stage for the IPO Ball that was the nineties. Cisco shares popped 24% on the first day, but you were a fool if you sold then. 10 years later they were up 60,614%! Cisco doesn't pay any dividends, driving those earnings back into R&D and other growth strategies. Data provided by Bloomberg. Amazon.com -- 1000% growth in 4 quarters Market cap in Q2 1997: $441 million Market cap in Q2 1998: $4.95 billion Market cap in Q4 2010: $81.2 billion Jeff Bezos' online retailer was the fastest growing large company anyone had ever seen, reaching 1000% in four quarters. But that was just a start, as Amazon continued to grow its value at an annual rate of just over 93% up until 2008. Data provided by Bloomberg. eBay -- 1000% growth in 2 quarters Market cap in Q3 1998: $1.81 billion Market cap in Q1 1999: $16.6 billion Market cap in Q4 2010: $36.7 billion The biggest boom of the tech bubble, eBay fell just short of hitting 1000% growth in just one quarter. It managed it easily in two. Amazing as it seems now, eBay's leadership hadn't even figured out how to monetise its own product yet. Data provided by Bloomberg. No Google? Believe it or not Google has yet to grow 1000% since its 2004 IPO. That's because Google's IPO was so enormously large: an astounding $35.4 billion. Google's market cap now is around $200 billion. A Facebook IPO may have similar troubles.

