The Fastest-Growing Jobs Of The Last 3 Years

Data scientist and user interface developers are the fastest-growing job titles in the past three years, according to

data from job-matching service TheLadders.

Job openings in both positions have multiplied 12 times over since 2010, TheLadders said. By comparison, all jobs tracked by the company grew on average 1.4 times over the same period.

TheLadders generated its ranking of the fastest-growing job titles by analysing the words and phrases people used to search for jobs and the types of positions employers posted over the past several years.

Here are the five fastest-growing job titles over the past three years:

Data scientist and user interface developer

Both of these positions grew 12 times over the last three years. Today, TheLadders has more than 200 listings open for data scientist positions, as opposed to less than 50 openings three years ago.

iOS- and Android-developer

This job increased tenfold since 2010. TheLadders now has more than 500 positions open for mobile development.

User experience designer

This position hasn’t grown as fast as user interface development, but it’s still up seven times in the past three years.

Business intelligence developer

Over the last three years, this job has grown sixfold.

Interestingly, some of these jobs were basically nonexistent five years ago, when TheLadders didn’t have any postings for either data scientist or iOS/Android developer. On the other hand, some of the more traditional job titles now rank among the most rapidly declining.

Over the past five years, the growth rate of titles containing the word “manager” has dropped 25% and the growth rate of ones with the word “director” has plummeted 50%. TheLadders considers that a sign that mid-level management jobs as a whole are becoming less popular.

